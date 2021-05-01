UAE carriers clarify what passengers can do with their flight bookings from India in the context of the current travel ban. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: The carriage of passengers from India to the UAE has been further suspended until May 14, 2021.

“Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE,” an April 29-dated advisory seen by Gulf News said.

Here's what passengers can do about their flights from India -

For Emirates flights (Dubai):

Passengers can keep their ticket and fly with the carrier within 36 months from the date of the original booking. Guests can also request a refund.

These options apply if you booked your ticket before April 1, 2021 for travel on or before December 31, 2021. All tickets issued from April 1, 2021 will be automatically valid for travel for 24 months. Within that time, you can change the dates and ask for a refund at no extra charge. You can make the changes online or call your travel agent.

For tickets issued on or before September 30, 2020, with a travel date on or before December 31, 2021, you can keep the ticket you’ve already booked and use it later.

"We’ve extended its validity for 36 months from the date of your original booking. Your ticket will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region in any booking class with no extra fees during this period," said Emirates on its website.

For tickets issued on or after October 1, 2020 with a travel date on or before December 31, 2021, you can keep the ticket you’ve already booked and use it later. Again, Emirates has extended its validity for 36 months from the date of the original booking. The ticket will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region in the same booking class with no extra fees during this period.

If you booked your flights directly with Emirates, ticket validity will be extended automatically; passengers need just call the airline with their new departure dates. If you booked with a booking agent please contact them before your ticket expires to extend your ticket from 24 months to 36 months.

Can I change my destination?

If you booked your ticket on or after April 1, 2021, you can change it for another destination in the same region and in the same travel class for no extra charge.

If the itinerary on your original ticket did not include Dubai, then you are only able to change your flight for a similar itinerary that does not include Dubai.

For tickets issued on or before September 30, 2020, with a travel date on or before December 31, 2021, the fare you paid will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region in any booking class. For example, if your original booking was for London, you can rebook it for Amsterdam for no extra charge. If the itinerary on your original ticket did not include Dubai, then you are only able to change your flight for a similar route itinerary that does not include Dubai.

For ticket issued on or after October 1, 2020, with a travel date on or before December 31, 2021, the fare you paid will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region in the same booking class. For example, if your original booking was for London in economy, you can rebook it for Amsterdam in economy in the same booking class for no extra charge. If the itinerary on your original ticket did not include Dubai, then you are only able to change your flight for a similar itinerary that does not include Dubai.

For Etihad flights (Abu Dhabi)

If your travel plans have changed, you can rebook your flight at a later date for free in the same fare class.

If you booked directly with Etihad, you can cancel your trip and save it for later with Etihad Credit. Etihad will reward you with up to $400 and up to 5,000 Etihad Guest Miles.

Or you can simply rebook your trip at a time that suits you in the future – you can pick a new destination anywhere on our network. If passengers booked with a travel agent, they should get in touch with them to change their flight.

Etihad Credit

An amount of up to $400 and the guest miles will be credited to a travel bank account to pay for flights or extras at any time within two years.

Rebook before September 30, 2021

Rebook your trip and travel to any destination on Etihad network. It’s free to change your trip, and there’s no fare difference if you rebook in the same fare class and travel within the same zone. You must book before the date.

In case of flight cancellation

If your flight has been cancelled, you can simply keep your ticket open until you’re ready to travel again. You don’t need to call Etihad or do anything until you’re ready to rebook.

The Abu Dhabi airline will keep your ticket open until September 30, 2021, and if you haven’t used your open ticket within 12 months of your first cancelled flight, you will be entitled to a refund.

You are entitled to a refund if:

1. Any Etihad Airways flight on your ticket has been cancelled and you purchased your ticket directly with Etihad Airways or a travel agency in Australia, Canada or the USA, or your ticket originates in the European Union (including Switzerland and the UK).

2. Your ticket has an original travel date on or after October 1, 2020 and a flight on your booking has been cancelled.

3. You have received a positive COVID-19 PCR test result (you must present your test result in line with country regulations). You can request a refund between 96 and 24 hours before your flight departure time.