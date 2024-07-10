Sharjah: Sharjah headquartered budget carrier Air Arabia announced the launch of its newest route connecting the Emirate and Vienna, the capital of Austria, on Wednesday. Flights will commence operations on December 20, in time for the winter holiday traffic. The new service will operate with a frequency of four non-stop weekly flights, the airline said in a statement.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “The addition of Vienna to Air Arabia’s expanding European network not only strengthens the airline’s commitment to providing affordable travel globally but also opens exciting opportunities for both leisure and business travellers.”

Al Ali said, “This newly introduced route reflects our ongoing commitment to offering travellers diverse and compelling destinations, and we look forward to welcoming our passengers on board to explore the historic and dynamic city of Vienna.”

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Ali said the airline has robust network expansion plans and plans to add more destinations during the winter. “We have already started placing two additional aircraft in Morocco, setting up two additional operating bases in the capital of Morocco, Rabat, which were not there before, and one in Diwan, north of Morocco,” said Ali.