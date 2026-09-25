Largest-ever narrowbody order deepens Turkish Airlines-Boeing ties amid fleet growth
Turkish Airlines has finalized a deal with Boeing for up to 150 737 MAX aircraft, the carrier's largest single-aisle order to date. This ends months of uncertainty after negotiations over engine terms had threatened to derail the agreement entirely.
The order, comprising 100 firm Boeing 737-8 jets and options for 50 more, was signed in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with substitution rights built in for the larger 737-10 variant, giving the carrier flexibility to adjust capacity as demand shifts.
Commenting on the agreement, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof Murat Şeker said, “We are pleased to build on our longstanding cooperation with Boeing through an agreement that also supports Türkiye’s aviation ecosystem.”
President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stephanie Pope said, “This order reflects the trust and shared vision that have defined our long-standing partnership with Turkish Airlines.
The deal had been in the works since September 2025, when it was first announced alongside a separate order for up to 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The narrowbody option stalled for months over a dispute with engine maker CFM International, reportedly over long-term repair costs, spare-parts pricing and maintenance terms. It was at this point that Turkish Airlines was considering switching the order to Airbus's A320neo family entirely.
With the agreement now finalized, Turkish Airlines, which currently operates more than 200 Boeing aircraft alongside its Airbus fleet, moves further toward its "Vision 2033" target of growing total fleet size to 800 aircraft, up from roughly 450 currently.
Deliveries for the 787s are scheduled between 2029 and 2034, though Boeing and Turkish Airlines have not yet detailed a specific delivery window for the 737 MAX jets, pending completion of the CFM engine arrangement.
Turkish Airlines joins a list of major carriers that have made large bets on the MAX, though many have faced significant delivery delays due to Boeing's production and supply-chain troubles.
Ryanair holds one of the largest MAX orderbooks globally, with roughly 319 jets on order across the 737-8200 and MAX 10 variants. Similarly, United Airlines ordered 277 MAX 10 jets with options for 200 more, but the aircraft is still awaiting certification.
Turkish Airlines' order stands out as a vote of confidence in Boeing's narrowbody program at a time when the manufacturer is working to rebuild trust with airline customers worldwide.