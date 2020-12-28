Turkish Airlines has resumed flights from the UAE, scheduling seven flights weekly from Dubai using wide-body aircraft. Operations from Abu Dhabi will resume from January 2 with four weekly flights, Turkey’s national carrier said in a statement.
It was on December 21 that Emirates relaunched flying to Istanbul from December 21. Etihad will restart flights from January 17.
Turkish airlines is offering flexible options, whereby travelers can now change tickets bought until March 31 for another flight taking place by December 31, 2021, said the airline. The resumption of air services is seen as a big boost to not just airlines but also to Turkey’s tourism industry, hit hard by the pandemic.