Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to develop advanced technologies and boost industrial capabilities in these areas.

This technology will support vertical take-off and landing aircraft and unmanned planes.

The agreement focuses on collaboration with the Advanced Air Mobility project, which aims to develop systems to enable advanced flight modes in Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The MoU was signed at GAMI’s headquarters in Riyadh by the authority’s governor, Ahmed Al Ohali, and Abdul Aziz Al Duailej, president of GACA.

The agreement includes exchanging scientific and practical expertise between the two parties, emphasising the development of working groups for related activities, conducting workshops, providing training, and sharing knowledge.

The partnership also covers traffic procedures for uncrewed airliners.

The collaboration aims to expand opportunities for maintenance and repair service projects to support the aviation sector, contributing to the long-term sustainability and growth of the industry.

The MoU is part of the GAMI’s ongoing efforts to regulate and support the localisation and advancement of the military industries sector, with a particular focus on aerial mobility.

The move also underscores the body’s collaborative approach, working closely with supportive government entities to foster cooperation and exchange expertise, all in line with the broader goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Vision 2030 is a governmental programme launched in 2016 aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil.