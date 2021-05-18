Dubai: Saudia, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, on Monday resumed its international flights to 43 international destinations, local media said.
The flights resumed as per the Ministry of Interior’s decision to lift the suspension of travel abroad came into effect.
Saudia confirmed that it will operate 153 scheduled flights every week from Riyadh, and 178 flights from Jeddah.
The resumption of the first international flights departing from the Kingdom will be from Riyadh to Hyderabad, and from Jeddah to Dhaka.
The first international flights coming to the Kingdom will be from Cairo to Riyadh and from Jakarta to Jeddah.
Saudi Airlines also confirmed its readiness to operate its flights to 71 destinations, out of 95 destinations, 28 of which are domestic and 43 are international destinations.
The flights to and from Jeddah will be operated from Terminal 1 at King Abdul Aziz Airport.