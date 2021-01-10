Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Qatar plan to restart cross-border flights for the first time in more than three years from January 11.
Saudi Arabian Airlines will operate weekly flights from Jeddah and Riyadh to Doha, while Qatar Airways will resume flights to several destinations in the kingdom.
Qatar Airways will resume flights to Saudi Arabia, starting with services to Riyadh on January 11, followed by Jeddah on January 14 and Dammam on January 16.
Qatar Airways will operate daily flights to Riyadh and Dammam and four flights a week to Jeddah.
All Qatar Airways flights to Saudi Arabia will be operated by wide-body aircraft including the Boeing 777-300, Boeing 787-8 and Airbus A350, the carrier said in a series of tweets.
Saudi Arabia agreed to reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar as part of a deal towards resolving a political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar.