New Delhi: In order to prevent ground incidents and enhance the quality of services at the airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday issued a Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) prescribing the framework for safe operations by ground handling service providers (GHSPs) after an extensive consultation process with all stakeholders.

DGCA informed that it has published the CAR prescribing the framework for safe operations by GHSPs after an extensive consultation process with all stakeholders.

The Ground Handling Agencies (GHAs) have been given a time frame of six months to comply with the provisions of this CAR. The robust safety mechanism to be implemented prospectively by the GHSPs would help in the prevention and mitigation of ground incidents at the airport, thereby enhancing the quality of services rendered in safety-sensitive functions.

It is further said that GHA's are a critical element of the airport aviation ecosystem. The safety, efficiency and reliability of flight operations, in turn, are dependent on the safe and efficacious functioning of GHA's.

Taking into account the phenomenal growth of aircraft movements, the corresponding increase in complexity of ground operations and the proliferation of third-party ground handling services, it has become imperative to establish safety standards for ground handling service providers (GHSPs) involved in the ground operations of aircraft at Indian airports, an area that has not been hitherto uncovered under any existing regulations.