flydubai expands reach with seven new interline partners across Asia, Europe

In Asia, new interline agreements with Myanmar Airways International, Air China, China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, and Sichuan Airlines open up connectivity to over 90 destinations across the Far East and Southeast Asia — from Beijing and Shanghai to Ho Chi Minh City and Yangon.

“Since 2009, we have remained committed to enhancing connectivity and facilitating trade and tourism,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai. “These new partnerships give passengers greater flexibility and choice while supporting Dubai’s position as a global aviation and business hub.”

flydubai operates a fleet of 95 Boeing 737 aircraft, offering Business Class with lie-flat seats and personalised service, and Economy Class with ergonomic seating and adjustable headrests. Passengers can also enjoy internationally inspired menus and hours of inflight entertainment.

Al Ghaith added that flydubai looks forward to welcoming more passengers from partner networks “to discover our destinations and enjoy a comfortable travel experience, whether in Business or Economy Class.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.