flydubai expands reach with seven new interline partners across Asia, Europe

Dubai carrier’s total interline partners now more than 40, with over 300 destinations
Dubai: flydubai has signed seven new interline agreements, extending its network reach and boosting connectivity across Asia and Europe.
The move brings the Dubai-based carrier’s total number of interline partners to more than 40, offering customers access to over 300 destinations through combined networks.
The new partnerships include Aegean Airlines and ITA Airways, giving flydubai passengers access to more than 30 European destinations, including Athens, Madrid, Munich, Frankfurt, Turin, and Venice.
In Asia, new interline agreements with Myanmar Airways International, Air China, China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, and Sichuan Airlines open up connectivity to over 90 destinations across the Far East and Southeast Asia — from Beijing and Shanghai to Ho Chi Minh City and Yangon.
Passengers booking interline flights will benefit from single-ticket itineraries and through-checked baggage, ensuring smoother connections and more flexible travel options.
flydubai now operates a network of 135 destinations, with interline and codeshare partnerships expanding its reach to markets across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
“Since 2009, we have remained committed to enhancing connectivity and facilitating trade and tourism,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai. “These new partnerships give passengers greater flexibility and choice while supporting Dubai’s position as a global aviation and business hub.”
Al Ghaith added that flydubai looks forward to welcoming more passengers from partner networks “to discover our destinations and enjoy a comfortable travel experience, whether in Business or Economy Class.”
flydubai operates a fleet of 95 Boeing 737 aircraft, offering Business Class with lie-flat seats and personalised service, and Economy Class with ergonomic seating and adjustable headrests. Passengers can also enjoy internationally inspired menus and hours of inflight entertainment.
