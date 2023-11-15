Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai signed an agreement with the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) for its first purpose-built Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2023.
The MRO facility, to be located in Dubai South, will be a purpose-built one and is set to open in 2026. The construction of the new hangar and workshop will commence next year and is expected to conclude by the last quarter of 2026, a press release from the airline said.
flydubai boasts a team of 455 engineers working in Line Maintenance, Technical Services, Materials and Workshops who ensure the airworthiness and safety of the airline’s growing fleet. More than 230 engineers will join flydubai’s growing workforce over the next 12 months as part of an ongoing recruitment drive.
The budget airline currently operates a young fleet of 80 Boeing 737 aircraft and will take delivery of more than 150 additional aircraft by 2030.
The signing ceremony with the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) was attended by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH,and Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai.
Commenting on the new announcement, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, said: “I am proud to announce the plans for flydubai’s state-of-the-art MRO facility in Dubai South. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to operational excellence, right here in Dubai South’s dynamic ecosystem. This will bring flydubai greater control over its maintenance requirements as it continues to grow its fleet and capabilities with a firm focus on the future.”
MBRAH in Dubai South is a free-zone destination aimed at offering investment opportunities for world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses.