Dubai carrier flyDubai has added 29 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft to its fleet over the past four years, according to delivery schedules from the aircraft manufacturer.
According to the company, the book value of the aircraft is estimated at Dh12.94 billion. flyDubai also announced that it will receive 17 more 737 Max aircraft this year, bringing the total number of aircraft in its fleet from 71 to 88 by the end of 2023.
In November 2017, flyDubai signed a $27 billion order for 225 737 Max aircraft to support the growth of the carrier, which currently serves 108 destinations.
The 737 Max is designed to meet the demands of the single-aisle aircraft market and boasts a 14 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to other similar aircraft.
Boeing received orders for approximately 700 Max aircraft last year, delivered 387 of those planes, and currently has a backlog of 3,600 Max planes.