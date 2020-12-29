Dubai: Athens will be the launch destination for UAE's brand new airline.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will launch the service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on January 15, with fares from Dh129. Tickets are already on sale on the airline’s website and app.
The airline will also to start flights from Abu Dhabi to Thessaloniki, starting February 4 with fares starting at Dh149. It will be using Airbus A321neo aircraft.
Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “The waiting is almost over for Abu Dhabi fans of our ultra-low fare airline. From 15 January 2021, a new model of air travel comes to Abu Dhabi, offering new choices and new competition, demonstrating that things are looking up for next year.
"We look forward to building a new travel segment in this important market."
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture established between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings plc.
We have the aircraft, we have the crew, we have the partners, and we are ready to fly
Change of plans
It initially announced a route network that also includes Alexandria, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan. Flights to these will launch as each destination joins the ‘green countries’ list. Further destinations will be launched over the coming months.