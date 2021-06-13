Dubai: Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, has partnered with Air Arabia’s loyalty programme ‘AirRewards’, to allow members of both schemes to benefit from reciprocal points and miles transfers. These could be spent on flights with Etihad and Air Arabia, holidays, and shopping among other things.
When transferring miles, Etihad Guest members will now receive 1 AirReward Point for every 2 Etihad Guest Miles. AirRewards can be transferred to Etihad Guest Miles at the conversion rate of 2 AirRewards Points for every 1 Etihad Guest Mile.
“This partnership will provide both Etihad Guest and AirRewards with the opportunity to significantly broaden the travel reach, rewards and programme benefits for our respective members,” said Kim Hardaker, Head of Loyalty & Partnerships, Etihad Airways. “The collaboration is designed to both engage with new customers, while further improving the benefits for our existing loyalty members.”
To benefit from this partnership, customers should visit their Etihad Guest or AirRewards account online to link their accounts and easily transfer Points and Miles between the two.