An Etihad Airways Airbus 380. Image Credit: File

Dubai: Etihad Airways has launched ticket promotions for the first time in three months, making it the first regional airline to do so since all commercial passenger flights were grounded in March owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Passengers who purchase an Etihad travel voucher between June 10 and 24 will receive an extra 50 per cent cash value for future travel from August 1, 2020 onwards. This extra credit will be valid for two years, Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier said.

Etihad also plans to operate scheduled flights to 42 destinations, including major cities in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. However, this is subject to restrictions being lifted by regulatory and government authorities in the destinations.

Some of the cities where Etihad will operate scheduled flights from July 1 are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Islamabad, Karachi, Kochi, Lahore, Manila and Mumbai, among others.

The carrier will also launch scheduled flights to Melbourne and Sydney in Australia from July 1. In North America, the airline will fly to Chicago, New York and Toronto. The European cities it will operate scheduled flights include Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris and Zurich