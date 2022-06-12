Dubai: Etihad Airways will run a recruitment drive for cabin crew in Dubai starting June 13, the airline said in a statement.
Interested applicants can register and submit their CVs at Dusit Thani, Dubai, on Monday. Selected applicants will then be invited to assessment days on June 14 and 15.
“With operations ramping up for a busy summer season and new Airbus A350s entering the fleet, Etihad Airways is currently recruiting for roles across the business in 2022,” said an Etihad spokesperson.
“Etihad offers a competitive salary and benefits package for cabin crew that not only includes modern accommodation and travel allowances, but the opportunity to learn and grow, see the world and be part of an internationally recognised and award-winning team,” said the spokesperson.
Last October, Etihad said it was looking to hire up to 1,000 new staffers to join as cabin crew. The airline said the recruitment days would take place in 10 countries, including Egypt, Lebanon, Russia, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, apart from the UAE.
UAE airlines are hiring, and along with cabin crew and ground staff, there is a lot of emphasis on IT-related positions too.
Last year, Emirates said it was looking to recruit more than 500 IT professionals in the next six months to build its own talent pipeline with expertise in various areas, including cybersecurity, technical product management, DevOps, and hybrid cloud.