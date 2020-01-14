Deal to connect both airlines’ networks, open up routes between Europe, UAE

Etihad Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Etihad Airways announced on Tuesday a partnership with easyJet, the British low-cost carrier, effective immediately.

The partnership allows customers to purchase tickets through the easyJet website, connecting the two airlines’ networks and opening up routes between Europe, Africa and the UAE.

Etihad said in a statement that easyJet is a “perfect launch partner” in Europe as it allows the Abu Dhabi carrier to increase its reach to and from the UAE, and connect directly with more airlines.

Customers will be able to purchase tickets on the easyJet website from 68 cities on the airline’s network in Europe to Abu Dhabi, connecting on to Etihad Airways flights from 10 European markets. These include Paris, Rome, Milan, Geneva, Zurich, Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester, Amsterdam and Athens.

The two airlines plan to expand their partnership to include more destinations later.