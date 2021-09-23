Dubai: Etihad Airways is giving guests travelling into or via Abu Dhabi a complementary ticket to the Expo, which opens October 1.
"Visitors can enjoy a visit to Expo and also explore the incredible tourist attractions in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the country has to offer," said Etihad in a statement. The promotion - under the 'Exponential Abu Dhabi' campaign - starts today and will run until March 31, 2022.
“Expo 2020 brings many exciting opportunities for Etihad Airways, and we are proud to invite the world to enjoy this event and all that Abu Dhabi and the UAE has to offer,” said Terry Daly, Executive Director for Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad. "Etihad is currently operating to 65 passenger destinations and we look forward to welcoming guests from all corners of the world to showcase our home."
Dubai-based Flydubai and Emirates airline are also offering free Expo passes to passengers. Expo 2020 Dubai will be the largest event ever staged in the Arab world.