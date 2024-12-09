Dubai: Emirates is fast-tracking new services to Australia, confirming the launch of a third non-stop flight between Dubai and Melbourne from March 30, 2025. This will be done through a newly retrofitted four-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The Dubai airline currently operates two non-stop daily flights between Dubai-Melbourne using its four-class Airbus A380s. There is also a daily flight that connects Dubai to Melbourne via Singapore where a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is deployed.

Emirates’ operations between Singapore and Melbourne will cease on March 30, 2025.

The airline plans to operate the third direct Dubai-Melbourne flight and the fourth Dubai-Singapore service with new flight numbers.

Emirates’ latest refurbished Boeing 777 includes 8 First Class Suites, 40 Business Class seats, 24 in Premium Economy, and 256 Economy class seating options.

More seats for Australia

The airline now operates 77 weekly services to and from five Australian gateways - Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide.

Early this month, Emirates reinstated its second Perth service and now has nearly 12,000 weekly seats to and from the city, while offering 'additional connections to popular points like London, Dublin, Rome and Edinburgh'.