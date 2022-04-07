Dubai: Emirates airline will grow its fleet to pre-COVID levels and is spending $1.5 billion to retrofit and upgrade its modern wide-body aircraft, according to Tim Clark, President of the Dubai-based carrier.
“We will maximise the opportunity (and) we will grow our fleet to the levels that we had prior to COVID and more,” Clark said, during a CAPA (Center for Aviation) airline summit on Thursday.
“We’re going to have a retrofit programme (and) we’re spending $1.5 billion of our own cash getting that done to raise the product standards, expand the network and take us well beyond where we were prior to 2019,” Clark said.
Premium economy seats
Last year, Emirates announced that it will retrofit 105 of its modern wide-body aircraft with its Premium Economy product, in addition to other cabin enhancements. The 18-month programme, which will begin at the end of 2022, will see 52 Emirates A380s and 53 Boeing 777s fitted with the new cabin class.
Emirates’ premium economy is located at the front of the main deck, with three lavatories dedicated to passengers in that cabin class. It has 56 seats in a 2-4-2 cabin layout. It also offers a generous seat pitch of up to 40-inches. Seat pitch is the space between a point on one seat and the same point on the seat in front of it. Standard seat pitch in economy class for most carriers is between 30 to 32 inches.
There are also six-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests while each seat has a 13.3” screen to enjoy the latest movies, podcasts, TV shows, news and more. There are sockets for smartphones and a wide dining table plus a side cocktail table.