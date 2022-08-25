Dubai: Emirates airline will restart its non-stop A380 services to and from Auckland and Kuala Lumpur, starting December 1.
The airline currently operates to both cities with a linked Boeing 777-300ER service, which makes a stop in Kuala Lumpur before continuing to Auckland. The start of A380 flights will see both cities delinked and served with direct services to and from Dubai.
“The latest update to the airline’s schedule will offer customers greater levels of flexibility and much needed seat availability,” said Emirates. “The new services will also provide more opportunities to travel across the Emirates network with reduced transit times after the delinking of services, and faster connections to and from Europe, the Middle East, South Asia as well as Africa.”
The non-stop services between Dubai and Auckland will also reclaim its title as the longest route on the Emirates network, clocking in 14,200 km, in addition to being one of the world’s longest non-stop scheduled commercial flights.
Emirates’ direct flight EK448 from Dubai to Auckland will depart at 10:05 and arrives at 11:05 the next day. The return flight will depart Auckland at 21:15 and arrives in Dubai at 05:25hrs the next day. All times are local. Emirates’ A380 service to Kuala Lumpur, EK 346 will depart Dubai at 03:30s, landing at 14:35. EK 343 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 01:45, arriving in Dubai at 05:05.
Destinations
“New Zealand is ramping up its visibility with a global campaign in key markets to encourage more visitors to come and re-live the country’s incredible experiences and stunning natural attractions,” said the airline.
To promote Malaysia, Emirates recently signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with the Malaysia Tourism Board to develop inbound visitor traffic into the country from key markets across the airline’s network.
The carrier is accelerating the deployment of its flagship A380 aircraft in line with growing global demand for air travel, with 32 destinations being served on a scheduled basis. The Airbus jets will be added to more routes and further announcements will be made in the coming weeks, said the airline.
As of August, Emirates serves more than 130 international destinations in 75 countries.