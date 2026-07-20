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Emirates rolls out new Economy headrest designed to replace neck pillows

New adjustable headrest will reach all Emirates A350 aircraft by year-end

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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The image shows the world's first U-Dream headrest installed on an Emirates Economy Class seat, highlighting the adjustable side cushions designed to provide personalised neck and head support.
The image shows the world's first U-Dream headrest installed on an Emirates Economy Class seat, highlighting the adjustable side cushions designed to provide personalised neck and head support.
Supplied

Dubai: Economy Class passengers on Emirates could soon have less need to carry neck pillows on long-haul flights, with the airline introducing an adjustable headrest designed to hold the head and neck in place while travellers sleep.

The U-Dream headrest is already fitted on three Emirates Airbus A350 aircraft, with installation planned across every A350 in the fleet by the end of 2026.

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It will also be installed on most of the airline’s Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s over time, while all 270 Boeing 777X aircraft ordered by Emirates will arrive with the headrest already fitted.

Designed to stop the head from falling forward

The padded leather headrest comes with flexible side wings that fold inwards to support the head and neck, helping passengers avoid falling forward or leaning sideways while sleeping.

Travellers can move it vertically and adjust its tilt based on their height and preferred sleeping position.

Emirates said the design has been independently tested and verified against European Union Aviation Safety Agency standards.

“The U-Dream changes the game if the person wants to sleep – by supporting the neck in full. No more neck pillows needed,” said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline.

Which Emirates flights will get it first

Passengers travelling on the airline’s newer A350 aircraft will be the first to see the headrest more widely, with installation across the full A350 fleet due to be completed before the end of the year.

Emirates will begin fitting the headrest on retrofitted Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s from 2027.

The rollout means availability will initially depend on the aircraft operating each route, so passengers may not find the new headrest on every Emirates flight immediately.

Cabin crew have been trained to help passengers adjust the headrest, while the leather surface has been designed to be wiped down and cleaned after each flight.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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