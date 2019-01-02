Dubai: Travellers flying out or arriving into Dubai today, January 2, are facing delays and long queues at the airport, as airlines deal with the busiest day of the week.
Outbound passengers were advised to allot extra time to arrive at the terminal, with thousands of incoming flyers expected to be making their way through the gates.
January 2 is expected to be the busiest day in the first week of 2019 at Dubai International.
From January 1 to 5, at least 180,000 people will be making their way to the dedicated terminal of Emirates alone, while another 180,000 were expected to arrive into Dubai from December 31 until just after New Year’s Day.
That doesn’t include the passengers of other airlines that are due to return to the UAE after spending the holidays abroad, or leave the country after the New Year’s celebrations. There are also incoming visitors due to arrive for the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).
“Due to high passenger numbers today, customers departing at Dubai Airports are advised to allow extra time to get to the airport to arrive at least three hours before their flight,” Emirates said on Twitter.
The Dubai-based carrier had earlier advised that travel to and from Dubai is expected to reach another peak towards the end of this week.
“The busiest day in the first week of 2019 is expected on Wednesday, January 2,” Emirates said.
“With road works happening around the main airport highways and roads during this time, Emirates urges cutomers to build in extra time for their journeys to avoid potential delays.”