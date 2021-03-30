Dubai: Emirates will resume four-weekly services to Orlando, Florida, from June 2, further expanding its US network.
With the addition of Orlando, Emirates will be serving over 60 weekly services to and from 11 US destinations including Boston, New York (JFK), Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C, and Seattle. Emirates customers also have access to other US cities via the airline's codeshare agreements with Jetblue and Alaskan Airlines.
Flights to and from Orlando will operate four times weekly on Emirates' two-class Boeing 777-200LR. Flight EK219 will depart Dubai at 08:55, arriving in Orlando at 16:30, while the return flight EK220 will depart Orlando at 21:00, arriving in Dubai at 19:10 the next day.