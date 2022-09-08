Dubai: Emirates airline will spend more than $350 million on inflight entertainment systems on its Airbus A350 fleet, due for delivery in 2024. The Thales Avant Up system will be integrated into 50 of these aircraft for ‘memorable cinematic and personalised passenger experience’.
“Today, Emirates ice remains unmatched in inflight entertainment content and experience, having won best-in-the-sky awards consecutively for the past 14 years,” said Adel al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer. “Our investment in next-generation Thales systems for our new A350 fleet will further our lead, enabling us to deliver even better experiences to our customers. Watch this space."
The technology in the chosen system features Optiq 4k QLED HDR displays - the only aircraft displays using Samsung’s QLED technology with more than a billion colors. Emirates’ ice inflight entertainment product offers more than 5,000 channels of multi-language content including live TV and the latest movies. There is also the inflight shopping channel, EmiratesRED.
Emirates’ passengers will also have connectivity with Optiq, said to be the first smart display in the airline industry to offer two Bluetooth connections, and built-in Wi-Fi for passengers to pair multiple devices.