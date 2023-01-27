Dubai: The Emirates Group and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) will collaborate on a training program for the airline’s Emirati Country Managers.
“The program is designed to enhance the diplomatic skills of managers stationed around the world, and forms part of the Group’s new 'Commercial Ambassador Leadership Program',” Emirates said in a statement.
The AGDA’s 5-day programme will provide Emirati country managers with a comprehensive understanding of the diplomatic skills needed to represent Emirates Group abroad, and to achieve business and commercial objectives. The series of tailored training courses will also serve as a platform for knowledge exchange to 'enrich Emirati managers’ capabilities in the aviation sector'.
“In AGDA, we have found a like-minded partner, and we believe our collaboration will further develop and empower our team of Emirati managers to represent our brand across the world,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. “It will enable them to promote more effectively the values and opportunities of the UAE throughout our global network.”
The Commercial Ambassador Leadership Programme focuses on the development of UAE National Country Managers’ leadership skills and their effectiveness in four vital areas:
- International Protocol and Global Trends
- Media Skills
- People Engagement and Management
- Diplomacy
Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE, Chancellor of UAE University, and member of the Board of Trustees at AGDA, said: “Through our collaboration we will equip Emirates Group’s managers with the knowledge and skills they need to consolidate the UAE’s global reputation and position in the aviation sector.”