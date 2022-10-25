Dubai: Emirates Airline has hired more than 6,000 flight attendants and hosts in less than one year, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group said on Tuesday.
Hundreds of pilots and airport workers were also recruited in Dubai and across the company’s network, and various operations.
Sheikh Ahmed disclosed that during the fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the group invested Dh7.9 billion in new aircraft, facilities, and the latest technologies to prepare the business for future growth.
Tweeting on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of Emirates Airlines’ founding, Sheikh Ahmed said: “We have restored more than 90 per cent of our network, more than 80 per cent of pre-pandemic seat capacity, and all of our Boeing 777s (151 aircraft) and more than 70 A380s are now in service.”
“The Fiscal Year 2021-22 was the year of recovery for Emirates Airlines, where we managed not only to restore our capabilities, but also increase our future potential. We expect to return to profitability in the current financial year. We are looking forward with optimism to the future,” he said.