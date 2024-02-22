Dubai: Emirates Group announced key senior appointments on Thursday as the organisation 'readies itself for its next phase of growth', promoting 19 executives including eight UAE nationals, and six women to senior roles across various verticals.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group said, “Keeping pace with Dubai’s vision, the Emirates Group has also set clear and ambitious plans for its fleet, network, and business growth for the next 15 years.
"To effectively execute these plans, the Group is strengthening its executive bench, together with internal organisational alignment and enhancements. I am pleased to announce these senior appointments, all of whom are long-serving leaders within the organisation who continue to contribute to the growth and success of Emirates and dnata.”
The appointments, effective 1 March are:
- Adel Al Redha - Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer
- Adnan Kazim - Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer
- Steve Allen - Chief Executive Officer, dnata
- Michael Doersam - Chief Financial and Group Services Officer
- Nabil Sultan - Executive VP - Passenger Sales and Country Management
- Oliver Grohmann - Executive VP - Human Resources
- Richard Jewsbury Executive VP - Corporate and Customer Experience Planning
- Anand Lakshminarayanan - Divisional Senior VP - Order Management and Revenue Optimisation
- Amira Al Awadhi - Senior VP - HR Operations and Systems
- Amira Al Falasi - Senior VP - Training and Development
- Hanna Al Awadhi - Senior VP - dnata Business Support
- Manal Al Soori - Senior VP - Group Recruitment
- Masooma Hassan - Senior VP - Airline Business Support
- Musa Faisal - Senior VP - Operations Research and Effectiveness
- Valerie Tan - Senior VP - Corporate Communications, CSR and Media Affairs
- Rogerio Leao - Divisional VP - Fleet Planning
- Trevor Chong - Divisional VP - Route Planning
- Shannon Scott - VP - Sustainability and Environment
Looking ahead
The group had announced record profits for the first half of the 2023-24 financial year in November last year. The half-year profit was at Dh10.1 billion ($2.7 billion), up by a substantial 138 per cent from the same period for the previous financial year (2022-23).
For the second-half of the 2023-24 year, the group said they expect customer demand across business divisions to 'remain healthy and we will stay agile in how we deploy our resources in this dynamic marketplace.'
The Emirates Group includes two independent entities, dnata and the Emirates airline, in addition to other brands.