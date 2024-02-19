Dubai: Emirates Flight Catering has fully acquired Emirates Bustanica, formerly called Emirates Crop One, and its consumer brand Bustanica, the world’s largest indoor vertical farm.
This strategic move establishes Emirates Bustanica as a fully UAE-owned company, the company said in a statement.
Located near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, Bustanica’s 330,000sqft facility has the capacity to grow more than 1 million kilograms of leafy greens a year, equivalent to 3 tonnes daily, while using 95 per cent less water than conventional agriculture.
Operating under the brand name Bustanica, the produce is available across all major retailers in the UAE such as Spinney’s, Waitrose, Carrefour, and Choithrams. Customers on Emirates and other airlines use this farm-fresh produce in their salads and meals.
More recently, Emirates Bustanica was a preferred produce supplier for COP28.