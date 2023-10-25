Dubai: Emirates has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel's capital, until November 14.
Emirates, operating three daily flights to Tel Aviv, had initially cancelled its operations on October 12 due to safety concerns after the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. “We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities," said an Emirates spokesperson. "The safety of our customers, crew and stakeholders is our number one priority.”
Passengers with onward connections to Tel Aviv on cancelled Emirates flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, said the airline. Emirates advises affected customers to reach out to their booking agents for alternatives, refunds, cancellations, or rescheduling of their flight itineraries. Change and cancellation charges will be waived for tickets issued on or before October 11, 2023, for travel until November 30, 2023.
Throughout the ongoing conflict, flight operations between the UAE and Israel have either been suspended or significantly reduced.