Dubai: Emirates and Etihad have not changed their operations to the UK even though new curbs were announced for London in response to a new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus.
Spokespersons at the both the airlines told Gulf News that flights to UK’s capital have been running as normal schedule.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a new “stay at home” order covering London and other parts of England to contain the new strain of the virus, which appears be spreading more quickly, leading to more cases.
The latest disruption comes a month after UAE-UK flight services began operating on an “air corridor” basis, which means passengers don’t have to go through quarantine. Even prior to this, travel to the UAE from the UK had been showing signs of recovery - Emirates even began flying its A380 jets to Heathrow as early as July to meet rising demand.