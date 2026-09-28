New partnership gives Dubai businesses access to cargo, logistics and travel incentives
Dubai: Small businesses in Dubai will gain access to international air cargo, logistics solutions and travel incentives under a new partnership between Emirates and Dubai Chambers aimed at helping SMEs expand into global markets.
The memorandum of understanding, signed at Seamless Middle East 2026, will give members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce access to services through Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s freight division.
Emirates SkyCargo will provide Dubai-based SMEs with access to its international network across six continents, as well as tailored logistics solutions to support cross-border trade and expansion into global supply chains.
Startups and smaller companies will also be able to use Emirates Courier Express, the carrier’s door-to-door international shipping service, for express delivery, customs clearance and transportation.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ deputy president and chief commercial officer, said SMEs were important to Dubai’s economy and that the partnership would make international logistics and travel more accessible.
“Emirates SkyCargo has democratised access to world class logistics and cargo capacity through Emirates Courier Express, giving SMEs the same global reach and connectivity available to larger organisations,” Kazim said.
He said the partnership would help remove barriers that can make cross-border trade difficult and support businesses looking to enter new markets.
The agreement also gives Dubai Chambers members access to incentives through Emirates Business Rewards, the airline’s corporate loyalty programme for small and medium-sized organisations.
New Dubai Chamber of Commerce members joining the programme will receive a 2,000-point welcome bonus.
The two organisations will also work on joint events and promotional activities, with additional benefits to be developed over time.
Emirates SkyCargo and Dubai Chambers will develop workshops, knowledge-sharing platforms and cargo advisory programmes for Dubai-based startups and SMEs.
Khalid AlJarwan, executive vice president of commercial and corporate services at Dubai Chambers, said the collaboration would help companies reach international markets more efficiently.
“By enabling member companies to leverage reliable logistics solutions, global connectivity, and specialised expertise, we will enhance the capabilities of SMEs to reach new global markets more efficiently,” he said.
The partnership is also intended to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, including improving private-sector competitiveness and growing Dubai’s foreign trade.
Emirates SkyCargo currently transports cargo to more than 150 destinations across six continents through its Dubai hub.