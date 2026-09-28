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Emirates, Dubai Chambers deal to help small businesses expand globally

New partnership gives Dubai businesses access to cargo, logistics and travel incentives

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer and Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers sign an agreement.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer and Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers sign an agreement.
Emirates

The memorandum of understanding, signed at Seamless Middle East 2026, will give members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce access to services through Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s freight division.

Emirates SkyCargo will provide Dubai-based SMEs with access to its international network across six continents, as well as tailored logistics solutions to support cross-border trade and expansion into global supply chains.

Startups and smaller companies will also be able to use Emirates Courier Express, the carrier’s door-to-door international shipping service, for express delivery, customs clearance and transportation.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ deputy president and chief commercial officer, said SMEs were important to Dubai’s economy and that the partnership would make international logistics and travel more accessible.

“Emirates SkyCargo has democratised access to world class logistics and cargo capacity through Emirates Courier Express, giving SMEs the same global reach and connectivity available to larger organisations,” Kazim said.

He said the partnership would help remove barriers that can make cross-border trade difficult and support businesses looking to enter new markets.

Travel rewards

The agreement also gives Dubai Chambers members access to incentives through Emirates Business Rewards, the airline’s corporate loyalty programme for small and medium-sized organisations.

New Dubai Chamber of Commerce members joining the programme will receive a 2,000-point welcome bonus.

The two organisations will also work on joint events and promotional activities, with additional benefits to be developed over time.

SME support

Emirates SkyCargo and Dubai Chambers will develop workshops, knowledge-sharing platforms and cargo advisory programmes for Dubai-based startups and SMEs.

Khalid AlJarwan, executive vice president of commercial and corporate services at Dubai Chambers, said the collaboration would help companies reach international markets more efficiently.

“By enabling member companies to leverage reliable logistics solutions, global connectivity, and specialised expertise, we will enhance the capabilities of SMEs to reach new global markets more efficiently,” he said.

The partnership is also intended to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, including improving private-sector competitiveness and growing Dubai’s foreign trade.

Emirates SkyCargo currently transports cargo to more than 150 destinations across six continents through its Dubai hub.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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