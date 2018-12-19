Dubai: Flyers travelling with Emirates can expect fewer delays associated with aircraft turnaround time at Dubai International.
The UAE-based carrier announced on Wednesday that it has developed an innovative application called the Hub Monitor that seeks to lessen the amount of time spent by planes on the ground between flights.
With the application, the airline’s operational staff in Dubai can share and monitor what’s happening on the ground, or the various activities that are carried out to prepare a plane for departure, from the time it arrives until it takes off.
The amount of time spent by passenger planes on the tarmac has been linked to travel delays. From the moment it arrives until it takes off, there are a lot of things that need to be carried out, from unloading passengers and their luggage, to refueling, cleaning and technical checks.
The airline said that through the “monitoring and pro-active alerting system,” passengers travelling from or transiting through Dubai International Airport can expect fewer instances of delays associated with aircraft turnaround.
“The Hub Monitor application is a unique and innovative tool developed in line with our vision to continuously re-examine our processes and introduce smart and more efficient means to improve our operations resulting in better passenger experience,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates executive vice president and chief operations officer.
“Our Operations team in coordination with IT have led the development of the hub monitoring system in a record time of five months, building on an existing solution that was already developed by Emirates Engineering. The team examining the various functions of Hub Monitor in real time are working to roll out further modules and the next module will be implemented later this month.”