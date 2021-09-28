Dubai: Emirates airline will restart flights to London Gatwick Airport (LGW) from December 10 in response to the easing of international travel restrictions and an upsurge in passenger demand. The carrier will resume services to its second London gateway with a daily flight operated by a B777 aircraft.
Flight EK015, will depart Dubai International (DXB) at 0740 and arrive in London Gatwick (LGW) at 11:40, while flight EK016 will depart London Gatwick at 13:35 and arrive in Dubai at 00:40 the following day (all times are local). “With the UK simplifying travel and accepting international vaccination certificates, we’ve seen a big surge in demand as people have been a lot more confident in booking trips for the coming months and further ahead,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, in a statement.
UK services
The addition of London Gatwick airport to flight schedules in December will restore Emirates’ UK operations to six gateways, alongside the six times daily A380 London Heathrow service; double daily A380 flights to Manchester, ten weekly service to Birmingham, daily service to Glasgow, and four weekly service to Newcastle. By end December, the airline will offer 84 weekly flights to the UK, said Emirates.
“Emirates has been a hugely popular airline for Gatwick passengers and it’s fantastic that we are once again able to offer passengers across London and the South East the opportunity to connect with Dubai and beyond,” said Stephen King, Head of Airline Relations, Gatwick Airport.