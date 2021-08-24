Emirates has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and recovered close to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: Emirates airline is re-starting operations to Newcastle, UK, from October 15, with four weekly flights. The first flight, EK033 will depart Dubai International (DXB) at 14:30 and arrive in Newcastle (NCL) at 19:10, while flight EK034 will depart Newcastle at 21:10 and arrive in Dubai the following day at 07:25.

Emirates will offer 77 weekly flights to UK as the airline gradually recovers operations in one of its most important global markets. UK weekly operations include a six times daily London Heathrow operation with five A380 services; double-daily A380 flights to Manchester, 10 weekly services to Birmingham, daily services to Glasgow and four weekly services to Newcastle. Earlier this month, the UAE moved onto the UK's 'amber' list for travel, and travellers arriving in the UK from Dubai no longer need to quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

Ramping up into Europe

Emirates has also brought forward its plans to introduce extra flights and capacity to over 10 European cities, including Birmingham, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Hamburg, London, Lisbon, Madrid, Munich, Rome and Zurich. Many of these cities will be served with daily flights or more.

In Germany, Emirates will expand frequencies to daily flights in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich, with a total of 50 flights a week by October 31. Flights between Dusseldorf and Dubai, as well as between Hamburg and Dubai, will also be upgraded to the Emirates A380 to offer more capacity between both cities.

Not just Europe

Emirates has also announced route restarts in other parts of its global network, including between Male and Colombo from September 1. By mid-October, the airline will also increase its service between Male and Dubai to four daily flights. Other routes that will see increased frequencies include Muscat with four weekly flights from August 28, and Sao Paulo, which will have daily flights from October 5.