Dubai: Dubai, Doha and Sharjah were the top international destinations from Mumbai airport in 2021, replacing previous placeholders such as London Heathrow and Newark.
Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru continued to be the top three domestic destinations from India’s financial capital, with the highest number of passengers last year.
“2021 was introduced to the second wave of the pandemic along with multiple new variants. Through this time, the global aviation industry has been stoically continuing its efforts to ramp up the outlook for the industry from the impact of the pandemic,” said the airport in a statement.
Armenia, Miami, Houston, Glasgow, Nashik, Gwalior, Bareilly, Sindhudurg are among the 23 domestic and international destinations added in 2021 to provide direct connectivity to passengers. During the same period, Biman Bangladesh and Garuda Indonesia airlines began their operations from Mumbai airport, which currently has a network consisting of 62 domestic and 33 international destinations.
The airport’s cargo volumes surged by 52 per cent in 2021, compared to the year earlier, driven by a surge in global demand for automobiles, pharmaceuticals and agro products. Engineering goods and postal items saw a lot of takers in the domestic market.
The airport said that it set up over 100 registration counters and 60 sampling booths, including 300 rapid PCR machines to facilitate quick and hassle-free testing at the hub.