Dubai: A new advanced air traffic management system will soon be implemented in Dubai.
The Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) has selected TopSky – Air Traffic Control (ATC) system to enhance safety, capacity and efficiency of the air navigation services.
TopSky - ATC is a resilient system with multiple layers of redundancy that is able to continue operations without a reduction in capability. The solution complies with the highest national and international standards, and is aligned with requirements at Dubai International, the world’s busiest airport.
The UAE has developed one of the most seamless air travel experiences in the world with its vast network of carriers and airport connectivity, serving as a hub that connects the East with the West.
Through strategic planning, world-class safety measures and the use of state-of-the-art technology, the airports in the nation are set to return soon to full capacity, with the EXPO 2020 Dubai contributing to continued traffic into the year after.
The system will also offer ‘approach services’ for the Northern Emirates allowing the optimisation of traffic flows for increased capacity and safety while also reducing fuel burn for airlines.
“With the ongoing series of strategic expansions and development projects through the DAEP, Dubai International Airport is exponentially growing its passengers and cargo handling capacity, number of plane movements and the network of connected destinations. The partnership with Thales will strengthen our technological efficiency and fortify further our resilience to manage the air traffic management, the most critical airport operations,” Eng. Suzanne AlEnany, CEO, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects.
“With this new contract we are expanding our trusted partnership to the Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects and Dubai Air Navigation Services. We take pride in working hand in hand with our customers to deliver systems that addresses their specific needs. Together, we are shaping the future of air travel and building a greener tomorrow,” Christophe Salomon, Executive Vice President Land & Air Systems, Thales.