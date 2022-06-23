Dubai: The Dubai International Airport will see average daily passenger traffic hit 214,000 as summer travel soars between June 24 and July 4. July 2 will likely be the busiest with 235,000 passengers passing through.
Similar passenger numbers are forecast over the Eid Al Adha weekend of July 8-9. "Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth airport experience for passengers from kerb to boarding gates," according to a statement. Even then, passengers have been advised to do the following:
- Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination you are travelling to and ensure that you have all the necessary documents with the required validity before reaching the airport.
- For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.
- If flying out of Terminal 1, arrive at the airport no earlier than three hours before your departure. Use online check in wherever available to save time.
- Those travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirates' early and self-service check-in facilities.
- Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks can save time at the airport.
- Use Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. Metro operating times are extended during Eid holidays.
- Friends and families are advised to use the airport’s designated car parks or valet service to receive their guests in comfort as access to the arrivals forecourt in Terminal 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised vehicles.
DXB has re-opened one of its runaways after 45 days, thus adding more capacity ahead of a peak travel phase.