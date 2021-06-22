Dubai: Dubai has opened one of the world's largest in-house airport labs for processing of COVID-19 RT PCR tests at Dubai International (DXB).
Located close to Terminal 2, the 20,000 square-foot lab is a dedicated facility for round-the-clock processing of RT-PCR test samples collected from passengers. It can process up to 100,000 samples per day and provide reliable results within a few hours. The lab is equipped with negative and positive pressure rooms and is linked to government reporting platforms ensuring secure and easy sharing of information between health and regulatory authorities and airlines.
The opening of the lab follows close on the heels of the announcement of the reopening of Terminal 1 and Concourse D after 15 months. “The lab is a fine demonstration of Dubai's collaborative approach to tackling complex challenges and achieving great results,” said Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports.
"As the world's busiest international hub preparing for a surge in passenger traffic over the summer holidays and beyond, we were keen to make sure that the airport journey is safer, smoother and faster while fulfilling the required health protocols.”
The initiative is the result of a close cooperation between Dubai Airports, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Pure Health.