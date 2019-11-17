An operator working at Strata's manufacturing plant in Al Ain. The company announced today that it had successfully delivered its first set of Empennage Ribs for the Boeing 777X Image Credit: Reuters

AL AIN: Strata Manufacturing, the advanced composite aero-structures manufacturing facility wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has successfully delivered its first shipset of Empennage Ribs for the Boeing 777X, the world’s largest twin-engined jet.

The announcement, made during Dubai Airshow 2019 which opened on Sunday, follows the agreement between the two companies signed during Abu Dhabi Global Aerospace Summit in April 2018. The agreement marked the fourth work package Boeing has awarded to Strata since 2013.

“As we embark on our second decade of operations, this milestone delivery is a new chapter in our ongoing success story with a long-trusted partner such as Boeing,” said Ismail Ali Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Strata. “With our recent adoption of digital and Industry 4.0 technologies, Strata’s provision of world-class composite aero-structure components to industry-leading aircraft OEMs is championing the UAE’s global aerospace ambitions.”