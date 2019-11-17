AL AIN: Strata Manufacturing, the advanced composite aero-structures manufacturing facility wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has successfully delivered its first shipset of Empennage Ribs for the Boeing 777X, the world’s largest twin-engined jet.
The announcement, made during Dubai Airshow 2019 which opened on Sunday, follows the agreement between the two companies signed during Abu Dhabi Global Aerospace Summit in April 2018. The agreement marked the fourth work package Boeing has awarded to Strata since 2013.
“As we embark on our second decade of operations, this milestone delivery is a new chapter in our ongoing success story with a long-trusted partner such as Boeing,” said Ismail Ali Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Strata. “With our recent adoption of digital and Industry 4.0 technologies, Strata’s provision of world-class composite aero-structure components to industry-leading aircraft OEMs is championing the UAE’s global aerospace ambitions.”
With Strata’s expanding role as a direct composite aero structures supplier to Boeing Commercial Airplanes, the Al Ain-based manufacturer currently manufactures empennage ribs for the 777 and vertical fin ribs for the 787 Dreamliner, in addition to composite empennage ribs for Boeing’s new 777X aircraft. Strata also launched “Strata plus”, an expansion of Strata’s existing facilities to cater for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner vertical fin assembly.