dnata has been awarded a multi-year contract by British Airways at Newark International Airport (EWR) in the US, the global air and travel services provider said in a statement.

"The agreement will see dnata provide quality inflight catering services to the UK’s flag carrier on its services to London Heathrow Airport (LHR). dnata’s highly trained teams will produce and uplift 150,000 meals annually to ensure an excellent dining experience on board the airline’s twice daily flights," it said.

"The new contract expands the two parties’ long-standing partnership which now covers five cities, including Boston, Dallas, Houston, Nashville and Newark, in the US."

Peter DeVito, Chief Executive Officer, dnata Catering North America, said: “We are delighted to expand our great partnership with British Airways throughout the USA. Our expert team will consistently produce exceptional culinary offerings that will contribute to the passenger’s travel experience. We will continue to invest in our team, infrastructure and product improvement to remain at the forefront of industry excellence.”

Including British Airways, dnata provides catering and retail services to 40 airline customers at 12 airports with a team of more than 1,000 hospitality professionals throughout the USA. In the financial year 2023-24, dnata Catering & Retail teams uplifted more than 9.8 million meals in the country, which represents an over 9% growth year over year.