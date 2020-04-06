Returnees are first batch of citizens to be brought home by Emirates

Emirates Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Forty-two Emiratis who were stranded in London returned home safely on board the first Emirates flight on Monday evening.

The move is in line with the country’s efforts to bring back its citizens stranded abroad. On Friday, Emirates airlines announced free limited flights to ensure the return of stranded citizens around the world due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.