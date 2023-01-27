Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi marked a record year by operating more than 6,000 flights and taking on 1.2 million passengers. The airline carried over 600,000 point-to-point passengers to the UAE during 2022.
Wizz Air currently flies to 36 destinations in 25 countries from Abu Dhabi. The airline is now the second largest carrier in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi doubled the size of its fleet, which now sees eight A321neo aircraft.
New travel category
The budget airline, which caught attention with aggressive launch prices on new routes, introduced a new segment of travel in the UAE with recent expansions into Central Asia, the Maldives and across the Gulf. "Our growth during 2022 reflects our commitment to making affordable travel possible for everyone and continuing the growth of the burgeoning tourism sector in the UAE," said Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.
"Our expanding fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft serve an ever-growing number of must-see travel destinations and we are ambitious in continuing to deliver travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone. We are excited for 2023 and we look forward to seeing you on board our young and sustainable aircraft soon."