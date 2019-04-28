Passengers using their own device will be able to stream television shows, films, and other content off the Etihad mobile app, and will need to use on-board Wi-Fi for streaming. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Etihad Airways announced on Sunday it will be refurbishing all 23 of its narrow-body aircraft, removing in-flight entertainment screens and asking passengers to instead bring their own devices.

Passengers will be able to stream television shows, films, and other content off the Etihad mobile app, and will need to use on-board wifi for streaming. Etihad said the retrofit of the seats is scheduled for completion in August this year.

The updates on-board will also involve new dining options that will allow passengers to pay for additional snacks or drinks. The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will continue to serve complimentary meals on its flights, though, it confirmed.

The changes are for Economy class seats only, and will not come at any additional charge.

18 tonnes of weight off

At an unveiling at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai, Jamal Al Awadi, Etihad’s vice president of product and guest experience, said that removing screens off its seats will allow the carrier to take off 18 tonnes of weight from its total aircraft fleet.