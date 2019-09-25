Airbus inaugurated its first service centre in the Middle East and Africa for cabin electronics, providing repair and spare part services for cabin components and systems Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: Airbus inaugurated its first service centre in the Middle East and Africa for cabin electronics, providing repair and spare part services for cabin components and systems.

The Dubai facility will serve local and regional carriers as well as customers in India and Turkey, and will provide onsite technical services such as cabin system training. Airbus said in a statement the facility is an important part of its investment in the region, and that it will provide flexibility for Airbus customers in need of spare parts.

The UAE alone is home to a large fleet of Airbus aircraft, with Emirates Airline being the world’s largest operator of A380s.

Airbus said it sees growth and opportunities for further expansion in the region, and that it is working with customers and other partners to develop the aerospace sector.