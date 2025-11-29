Airbus A320 recall: What the software update is all about, how solar storms can affect aircraft electronics

Immediate software updates or hardware protections mandated for around 6,000 Airbus A320s
Airbus, the European planemaker, issued an urgent Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) on November 29, 2025, mandating immediate software updates or hardware protections for around 6,000 A320 family aircraft — over half the global fleet.
The move came after a detailed probe into a JetBlue A320 nosedive incident on October 30 revealed that intense solar radiation could corrupt key flight control data in the Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC).
Intense solar radiation incidents are sometimes blamed for the incineration of dozens of satellites.
The vulnerability affects aircraft with specific ELAC B software versions exposed to high-altitude radiation from solar flares.
This, the planemaker said, risks uncommanded pitch or roll manoeuvres.
Airbus is collaborating with regulators like EASA, which has formalised an Emergency Airworthiness Directive effective 6pm CT on November 30, 2025.
While acknowledging disruptions during peak travel like US Thanksgiving, Airbus said it's top priority is safety and pledged support for operators.
Here’s what to know about the Airbus A320 recall issue:
JetBlue A320 from Cancun (Mexico) to Newark (US) suddenly lost altitude mid-flight due to corrupted ELAC data. The incident, blamed on solar radiation, injured passengers and prompted an FAA investigation; this led to the global recall.
Intense solar radiation is seen behind data corruption in the ELAC (Elevator Aileron Computer) flight control system, potentially causing uncommanded manoeuvres like sudden altitude drops.
About 6,000 active A320s worldwide require fixes before next flights, impacting operators like:
IndiGo (338 affected)
Air India (138)
American Airlines (209 of 480)
Jetstar
Wizz Air
Others
across Asia, Europe, Americas and the US.
Most software rollbacks take 2-3 hours per plane, but ~1,000 need hardware changes lasting weeks; this has caused thousands of cancellations and delays worldwide, stranding millions during holidays, though many airlines aim for completion by November 30.
Yes, coronal mass ejections from solar flares release charged particles that increase radiation at higher altitudes.
It was the reason the Airbus A320 fleet, which typically fly above 28,000 feet, saw software getting corrupted in the ELAC B hardware (version L104).
This can lead to erroneous signals for pitch and roll controls, exceeding structural limits in worst cases, as confirmed by investigations linking it to heightened solar activity.
Aircraft cruising at 30,000–40,000 feet (9–12 km) encounter far less atmospheric shielding than at sea level, where air molecules absorb most cosmic rays and solar particles.
Above 28,000 feet, Earth's atmosphere thins dramatically, allowing charged particles from solar flares — protons, electrons, and electromagnetic waves — to penetrate deeply and ionize air, creating secondary radiation showers that bombard electronics and passengers.
During intense solar events like coronal mass ejections (CMEs), these particles flip bits in unshielded memory, corrupting flight control data (e.g., in A320's ELAC), navigation, and communications; polar routes amplify risks due to weaker magnetic field deflection, according to Aerospace Global News.
Airlines aim to complete most by late November 30, 2025, via ground maintenance at major hubs, as per aviation industry news site Air Current.
The company apologised for the inconvenience and is committed to supporting operators throughout the process, with safety remaining the absolute top priority.
