Dubai: The flag carrier Air India has informed travel agents in the UAE to update passenger information and inform travellers about PCR testing requirements at airports in India.
“It has been observed that UAE-India-UAE and India-UAE tickets issued locally by travel agents do not have India contact numbers of passengers for their inward journey,” said the airline in a circular. “We have also been informed by our airport offices in India that most passengers are not aware of the RT-PCR requirements (at Indian airports).
“Several passengers turn up late contending that they have not been informed of the process.”
Air India urged travel agents to do the following:
* Update passenger contact (India) and e-mail ID in PNR (India-UAE bookings);
* Inform all passengers at the time of booking itself for reporting to the airport six hours prior to the departure; and
* It is suggested that passengers are provided with printed information about the mandatory travel requirements.