Higher ATF prices push up travel costs on domestic and international routes
Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have increased fuel surcharges on several domestic and international flights as airlines face higher aviation fuel costs.
The revised charges will apply to new bookings from October 9, adding to the cost of air travel for passengers at a time when fuel prices remain elevated.
Air India and Air India Express will introduce revised fuel surcharges on one-way domestic and international flights from October 9.
For domestic journeys, the surcharge will depend on the distance travelled:
Up to 500 km: Rs400
501-1,000 km: Rs600
1,001-1,500 km: Rs850
1,501 km and above: Rs1,200
For international flights, the surcharge will vary by destination. Passengers flying to North America will pay $215, while the charge for Australia will be $210. Flights to Europe, including the UK, will carry a $135 surcharge, while flights to West Asia and the Middle East will attract a $55 charge.
The airlines said the surcharges will be reviewed periodically and adjusted depending on fuel prices and market conditions.
Akasa Air has also introduced a fuel surcharge on domestic flights and selected international routes, citing the continued rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.
The new charges will apply to bookings made from 12.01am on October 9.
Domestic passengers will pay:
Up to 500 km: Rs375
501-1,000 km: Rs600
1,001-1,500 km: Rs900
1,501 km and above: Rs1,150
For selected international routes between India and Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Thailand and Vietnam, the surcharge will be Rs2,500.
The latest move follows a similar increase by IndiGo, which revised its fuel charges for new bookings from October 6.
The airline said a sharp rise in ATF prices, along with geopolitical developments in the Middle East, had pushed fuel costs to among their highest levels in the past decade.
Under IndiGo’s revised structure, the fuel charge ranges from Rs375 for journeys up to 500km to Rs1,300 for flights covering more than 2,000km.