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Air India, Akasa Air introduce higher fuel surcharges amid rising costs

Higher ATF prices push up travel costs on domestic and international routes

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Passengers face higher charges on domestic and select international flights.
Passengers face higher charges on domestic and select international flights.
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Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have increased fuel surcharges on several domestic and international flights as airlines face higher aviation fuel costs.

The revised charges will apply to new bookings from October 9, adding to the cost of air travel for passengers at a time when fuel prices remain elevated.

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Air India, Air India Express revise charges

Air India and Air India Express will introduce revised fuel surcharges on one-way domestic and international flights from October 9.

For domestic journeys, the surcharge will depend on the distance travelled:

  • Up to 500 km: Rs400

  • 501-1,000 km: Rs600

  • 1,001-1,500 km: Rs850

  • 1,501 km and above: Rs1,200

For international flights, the surcharge will vary by destination. Passengers flying to North America will pay $215, while the charge for Australia will be $210. Flights to Europe, including the UK, will carry a $135 surcharge, while flights to West Asia and the Middle East will attract a $55 charge.

The airlines said the surcharges will be reviewed periodically and adjusted depending on fuel prices and market conditions.

Akasa Air also adds fuel surcharge

Akasa Air has also introduced a fuel surcharge on domestic flights and selected international routes, citing the continued rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

The new charges will apply to bookings made from 12.01am on October 9.

Domestic passengers will pay:

  • Up to 500 km: Rs375

  • 501-1,000 km: Rs600

  • 1,001-1,500 km: Rs900

  • 1,501 km and above: Rs1,150

For selected international routes between India and Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Thailand and Vietnam, the surcharge will be Rs2,500.

IndiGo had raised charges earlier

The airline said a sharp rise in ATF prices, along with geopolitical developments in the Middle East, had pushed fuel costs to among their highest levels in the past decade.

Under IndiGo’s revised structure, the fuel charge ranges from Rs375 for journeys up to 500km to Rs1,300 for flights covering more than 2,000km.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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