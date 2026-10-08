The revised charges will apply to new bookings from October 9, adding to the cost of air travel for passengers at a time when fuel prices remain elevated.

For international flights, the surcharge will vary by destination. Passengers flying to North America will pay $215, while the charge for Australia will be $210. Flights to Europe, including the UK, will carry a $135 surcharge, while flights to West Asia and the Middle East will attract a $55 charge.

Under IndiGo’s revised structure, the fuel charge ranges from Rs375 for journeys up to 500km to Rs1,300 for flights covering more than 2,000km.

The airline said a sharp rise in ATF prices, along with geopolitical developments in the Middle East, had pushed fuel costs to among their highest levels in the past decade.

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