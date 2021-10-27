Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will add its first Russian destination, Moscow, to its route network.
“The UAE has long been a popular travel destination for those in Russia, and vice versa,” said Wizz Air in a statement.
The flight to Moscow will operate daily services, four times a week starting in December on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, ramping up to seven times a week in February. Fares are starting from Dh219.
The Moscow route brings Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to a total of 33 announced flight destinations, since it launched operations in January 2021.
“Today’s announcement underlines our commitment to bringing a growing number of low-fare opportunities for Russian travellers, and importantly, Wizz Air’s long-term strategic interest in the Russian market,” said József Váradi, Group CEO of Wizz Air.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently flying to destinations including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bahrain, Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Muscat (Oman), Odesa (Ukraine), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia).