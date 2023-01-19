Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways is ramping up operations between Abu Dhabi and Jakarta from daily to double-daily flights starting October 1, the airline announced Thursday.
A total of 14 weekly non-stop Boeing B787 and B777 flights will be operated between Abu Dhabi and the Indonesian capital.
“Our new service leverages our recently-expanded relationship with Garuda Indonesia to make it even more convenient for UAE residents to visit Jakarta or one of 20 other destinations throughout Indonesia,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways.
Round-trip Economy airfares to Jakarta start at Dh2,365 while Business Class ticket prices begin at Dh10,195.
UAE’s national carrier has announced several new route relaunches to Asian and European destinations since early this year to return to pre-pandemic level capacities and operations. On January 17, Etihad Airways announced it would introduce two new routes in 2023, connecting Abu Dhabi to Copenhagen, Denmark and Düsseldorf in Germany. These flight operations will begin on October 1 as well.