Abu Dhabi: Starting from December 24, international tourists, residents and travellers from selected destinations, flying with Etihad Airways, will be allowed to enter the emirate without the need to self-isolate for 14 days.
The list of countries eligible for entry without quarantine, referred to as ‘green’ countries, will be reviewed by the Department of Health on a two-week rolling basis.
Travellers from ‘green’ countries will need to self-isolate until they receive a negative PCR test result. Those entering the Emirate from countries not on the ‘green’ list will be subject to a reduced quarantine period of 10 days, said Etihad in a statement.
“With Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the global response to COVID-19, the approach to managing the pandemic has positioned the capital as one of the safest cities in the world to visit,” said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group.
On arrival into Abu Dhabi International Airport, all passengers will undergo thermal screening and COVID-19 PCR testing. This applies to all arrivals, excluding children under 12.
Once passengers arriving from ‘green’ countries receive their negative test results, they do not need to quarantine or wear a medical wristband. Guests staying more than six days must conduct another PCR test on day six and then again on day 12 for longer stays.
UAE residents who have participated in the vaccination trials or National Vaccination Programme are also exempt from quarantine in Abu Dhabi.
“As we approach the winter break and get ready to mark the end of a challenging year, the time to welcome the world to Abu Dhabi is now,” said the Etihad head.